HomeTown Sales Lease

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HomeTown Sales Lease has everything you need for your house. They have furniture, appliances, televisions, seasonal items and so much more! If you’re a sports fan, they have chairs with NFL logos on the, including the Kansas City Chiefs. You can custom buy those and they have many different sports teams to chose from. They also have back to school items for the kids such as laptops, computers and tablets. HomeTown Sales Lease offers three ways to pay so the customer can pick which one is best for them.

Check them out at their website!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.