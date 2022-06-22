Cheers to 7 Years, Hopping Gnome! Hopping Gnome, the popular microbrewery and taproom located in the Douglas Design District, owned by a dynamic duo of local leaders, Stacey Ward Lattin and Torrey Lattin, is celebrating its seventh anniverary!

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company is a local, keg distributing, growler filling, pint serving, 5 BBL microbrewery with a tap room. For 7 years they have been a critical piece of the Douglas Design District’s growth and a steadfast force encouraging other breweries and small businesses to embrace the community and continue to collaborate with other small businesses.

Head out to Hopping Gnome this Saturday for a Groovy 7 Year Celebration! There will be live music, food trucks, Lamphouse Photo Booth, caricature artists, and tons of fun. Of course, you will also be able to enjoy local brews, including a new release. Visit Hopping Gnome on Facebook for more information.