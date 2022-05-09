We kicked off the show with some good news for all the WWE lovers out there! We are giving away tickets to see the show at INTRUST Bank Arena This June!

Enter to win a family 4-pack to see WWE Raw simply by visiting www.ksn.com and clicking the COMMUNITY tab then selecting CONTESTS from the drop-down menu. You will be prompted to enter some information and upon doing so you will be entered to see the WWE Raw tour light up the stage at INTRUST Bank Arena on Monday, June 13!

Entries are accepted today, Monday, May 9, 2022, through Monday, May 23. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, during Good Day Kansas 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.