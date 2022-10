Sami Bell is the youngest Head Spirit Squad Coach in the country and leads the Hutchinson Community College team for the second straight year.

She led the team to a Region/Conference Championship last year and is looking to defending their crown again this year.

This is special for Bell, who also cheered and danced at Hutchinson when she was in college.

Although young, Bell is paving the way as a coach no matter how old she is right here in our state!