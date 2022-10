After a huge success last year, Ignite! Business Expo is back for another year.

It’s put on by the Hutchinson Reno County Chamber of Commerce and is ready for their second year!

It’s being put on at the Kansas State Fairgrounds and will take place on October 28th as a way to bring business and community members together.

There is still time to sign your business up or sign up to be a participant for the event. Check out this website to get more info!