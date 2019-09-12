Hutchinson Chamber Of Commerce

Recently I sat down with Debra who is the President of the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce. It was the perfect time for our conversation as it is State Fair week! Our interview took place at Queen Bee marketing and they are offering co-working space in Hutchinson. That co-working space is very important because entrepreneurship is growing in Hutchinson. There are many recent local manufacturing Hutchinson start ups that are contributing to the community! Hutchinson has great local restaurants and sporting events if you’re staying the night. You can find out more information on the Chamber’s website: http://choosehutch.com

