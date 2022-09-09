The Hutch Rec Foundation is excited to announce this year’s Hutch Brewfest: A Craft Beer Festival in Downtown Hutchinson on Saturday, Oct. 2. Hutch Brewfest, presented by First Bank Kansas, will feature craft beer brewed in our very own Sunflower State, with vendors from across Kansas showcasing their brews to hundreds of participants. This year’s event is also a featured event in the first-ever Hutch Fall Fest, which will take place Oct. 1-2 in Downtown Hutchinson.
Breweries participating in Hutch Brewfest are from across the Sunflower State. This year’s participating breweries include:
Salt City Brewing Co – Hutchinson
Sandhills Brewing – Hutchinson & Mission
Augustino Brewing Company – Wichita
Blue Skye Brewery & Eats – Salina
Hopping Gnome Brewing Company – Wichita
Nortons Brewing Company – Wichita
Walnut River Brewing Co. – El Dorado
Fly Boy Brewery & Eats – Sylvan Grove
Three Rings Brewery – McPherson
Lb. Brewing Co. – Hays
Dry Lake Brewing – Great Bend
Fields & Ivy Brewery – Lawrence
Ticket costs are as follows: $40 from Sept. 1st -30th and $50 from Oct. 1st – 2nd
Non-Drinking Ticket: $5
For more information visit the Hutch Rec Brewfest page on Facebook.