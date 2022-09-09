The Hutch Rec Foundation is excited to announce this year’s Hutch Brewfest: A Craft Beer Festival in Downtown Hutchinson on Saturday, Oct. 2. Hutch Brewfest, presented by First Bank Kansas, will feature craft beer brewed in our very own Sunflower State, with vendors from across Kansas showcasing their brews to hundreds of participants. This year’s event is also a featured event in the first-ever Hutch Fall Fest, which will take place Oct. 1-2 in Downtown Hutchinson.

Breweries participating in Hutch Brewfest are from across the Sunflower State. This year’s participating breweries include:

Salt City Brewing Co – Hutchinson

Sandhills Brewing – Hutchinson & Mission

Augustino Brewing Company – Wichita

Blue Skye Brewery & Eats – Salina

Hopping Gnome Brewing Company – Wichita

Nortons Brewing Company – Wichita

Walnut River Brewing Co. – El Dorado

Fly Boy Brewery & Eats – Sylvan Grove

Three Rings Brewery – McPherson

Lb. Brewing Co. – Hays

Dry Lake Brewing – Great Bend

Fields & Ivy Brewery – Lawrence

Ticket costs are as follows: $40 from Sept. 1st -30th and $50 from Oct. 1st – 2nd

Non-Drinking Ticket: $5

For more information visit the Hutch Rec Brewfest page on Facebook.