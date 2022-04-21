There are some fun things happening across #Wichita this weekend and one group, in particular, is hosting two separate events we wanted to share with you. Festive ICT is known for hosting lively events offering food and fun all year long. One of their most popular events is Taco Fest happening this summer but this weekend they are hosting both I Got Sole and Shop & Grub.

I Got Sole will take place at Chicken N Pickle Saturday from 12p – 5p this is a fun sneakerfest event that highlights urban culture and the love for the designer and exclusive footwear. This event will double as a sock drive. If you bring new, unworn socks to donate you will receive a ticket to be entered in a raffle for a new pair of shoes!

Sunday is the first installment of the monthly event at Nfatgzer Park, Shop & Grub! This year there are over 40 vendors that will be set up to show off their handmade goods. Come hungry and ready to party. There will be food fun and fashion on display.

