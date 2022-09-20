This weekend get out and enjoy one of the many events happening in your area! If you are in the Wichita area there are a couple we started the show sharing details about.

The ICT Block Party takes place Saturday, September 24th from 3pm – 10pm at Nafgzer Park. Expect great energy, music food, and local vendors sharing their locally made products. All ages are welcome and encouraged to come and have a great time supporting local.

If you are up for a sporting event that supports a local nonprofit then Polo on the Plains is perfect for you. Also, happening on September 24th you can experience an exhilarating polo match and have some fun in your best big hat style and it’s all for a great cause. The Polo on the Palins event supports the Wichita Children’s Home. For more information visit poloontheplains.com