Our friends at Visit Wichita are excited to be hosting the ICT Block Party this weekend at Naftzger Park! Come on out and enjoy a day full of supporting local. There will be fun activities and lots to do at the park.

This event is completely free and welcomes all ages. Grab the crew and head downtown, even pets are welcome. Come hungry and enjoy great food from TRAVIESOS and Villas exotic eggroll, Don nachos, Bongo Fruit smoothies, merch market featuring, TARC, ANIMOSITY, BE FOR EVER, Electric pineapple, to name a few. There will also be a kids zone with face painting by ART ON A CART WICHITA. Drinks will be provided by The WAVE and DJ CADENCE will keep the energy going all day!