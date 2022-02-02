Look out everyone, a new show is coming to the Crown Uptown Theater full of local talent aiming to keep you laughing all night long! That’s right the first ever ICT Comedy Show is happening this weekend at Crown Uptown and I had the chance to hear form Host of the show and Owner of Stellar Smith Productions, Jordan Smith about what to expect Saturday evening.

A local himself Jordan shared his passion to bring this talented line up back home to #Wichita to perform. That’s right, the ICT Comedy Show is loaded with Wichita’s best local comedians, nine to be exact, plus DJ 4 The Win on the 1’s and 2’s to keep momentum throughout the show!

If you’re looking for an enjoyable evening of supporting local while spending hours laughing check out the ICT Comedy Show. Visit ICT Comedy Show on Facebook for more information or check out the Crown Uptown on Facebook. Tickets can be found here.