It was an absolute thrill to have Lou Ferrigno, better known as The Incredible Hulk, on the show today.

He is in town as a special guest of ICT Comic Con that will take place this weekend at the Century II Exhibition Hall.

Dean Cain and Jerry “The King” Lawler will also be guests of the show.

Ferrigno sat down with us to let us know some of his favorite moments from his career and how excited he is to be in Wichita this weekend for the show.

If you’d like tickets to the event, check out their website!