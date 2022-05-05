The ICT Fashion Tour is moving through the Wichita Metropolitan area providing a wonderful opportunity for creatives to showcase their work. The ICT Fashion Tour is A series of fashion events that take place at various locations in Wichita, KS.

The tour started in October 2021 and will end with its final show this September 2022. The mission is to provide a space and opportunity for local fashion designers to display their work in runway form for the community.

An Le is working diligently to ensure designers and fashion gurus experience events that celebrate local creatives. If you are interested in learning more reach out directly on the ICT Fashion Tour Facebook Page.