The ICT Pop-Up Shop, which is directed by Shaunte Davis and will take place this upcoming Sunday, July 21, features more than 20 local businesses. They will all come and set up booths to help sell their products and get to meet their customers. The event, which will be held inside at Distillery 244, will feature a cash bar and a DJ for those attending the event. This is will be the first time the event will be held. It got started because Davis wanted to test out her brand and share it with the community. You can find out more information on their Facebook page

