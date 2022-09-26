IMA is active in the community and cares about only about supporting local charities but also about supporting their employees who choose to do so. VP of Business Development and Chair of Local Foundation Event, Dyan Thornton joined us to share about Pickle Jam 2022! IMA hosts Pickle Jam yearly to support different local nonprofits that align with the company’s values and intiatives. This year Pickle Jam is benefitting the Wichita CHildren’s Home.

Had out to Chicken N Pickle Thursday all day to participate in the fundraiser. There is a Pickleball tournament that you can watch, you still have time to sign up to palay in the corn hole tournament and all visitors to Chicken N Pickle on Thursday, Sept 29th will be able to donate through food and beverage sales.

Debbie Kennedy, CEO of the Wichita Children’s Home joined to share an appreciation for all the IMA does all year to support their children. Wichita Children’s home provides safe, nurturing love ad care for exploited children in our community. You can support WCH all year long by visiting wch.org