Saline County has some fun things happening and wants to make sure you are involved. Director of Economic and Workforce Development, Renee Duxler spent some time with us today sharing about a new initiative that benefits consumers and business owners alike. The new app is called Choose Saline County and allows users to discover local businesses and receive some pretty great rewards.

Renee shared that the app provides an opportunity to earn while you shop and give local businesses a boost at the same time. Renee shared that the stars awarded to consumers will allow for discounts from businesses. Those businesses will then be reimbursed by the county so they are not losing any money in the end. Do your art, shop local, and make your community the kind of place you want to live.

For more information visit Imagine Salina on Facebook or download the app from the app store for instructions on how to begin using it.