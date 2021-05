TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -- In a letter to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, businesses claim that they can't find workers because of extra money going into unemployment benefits, and they want her to end the bonus.

The group of 181 businesses includes Excel Industries, GraceMed Health Clinic, Greater Wichita YMCA, Center Industries, Kansas Bankers Association, Vornado, and Kansas Farm Bureau to name a few. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly previously said she won't end additional pandemic relief benefits going to unemployed Kansans, but also said the "final decision" hasn't been made yet.