WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The Salvation Army is teaming up again with the Kansas Department of Motor Vehicles and Sedgwick County Health Department to host ID's and COVID-19 vaccines at the Downtown Koch Center campus 350 N. Market, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The event will again offer the opportunities to renew a current Kansas Driver's license or replace a lost/stolen Kansas ID or Kansas Driver's License and attendees may receive their free COVID-19 vaccine.