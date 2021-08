WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- Almost as long as we have been in the coronavirus pandemic, there has been confusing, often misleading information. When viewers ask us questions, we do our best to provide clear, accurate answers.

KSN uses sources most people trust, including, but not limited to, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD), the University of Kansas Health System, and other hospitals. We also get information from our trusted partners, including our Nexstar sister stations and The Associated Press.