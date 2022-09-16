One of our newest partners offers a glimpse into fashion and high-end vintage and antique jewelry – a first for our program. We are elated to welcome Aspen Boutique as a new #GDK partner sn today we learned a little bit about what is offered inside the boutique.

Owner Allison Baker joined us to share about the beloved boutique that has been a popular location for community members to shop western boho chic looks. As a new owner of the boutique she plans to infuse some fun new additions and today she shared the incredible vintage jewelry collection. From rare pieces acquired in estate sales overseas to an absolutely stunning engagement ring previously owned by actress Hilary Swank, there are incredible items in the collection.

Stop in to view the entire collection and visit Aspen Boutique on Facebook to learn more information!