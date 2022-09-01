Located just off Hillside and Oliver in the oldest shopping center in Wichita is a collection of carefully curated antique items that each have their own unique story. Allison Baker recently moved back home to Wichita and brought with her a fabulous collection of curated, unique furnishings and home decor and opened The Vault Collection.

The Vault Collection is the newest resident to the vintage feeling shopping center and inside the vault, you will find everything from fine jewelry to one-of-a-kind Japanese lacquered jewelry boxes, liquor decanters, art deco mohair sofas and chairs, to vintage designer trunks upcycled into home furniture. Each of the items in the vault collection comes with a unique story and owner Allison Baker loves to share the journey of each piece. Most of the items were found at estate sales across the country or in Europe and were previously owned by celebrities and high-profile people.

Stop in to explore the collection and hear the interesting stories. Visit The Vault Collection on Facebook for a preview of items in store.