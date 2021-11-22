Inclusive Covid Memorial Service at Immanuel Baptist Church

Loosing a loved one is difficult. Loosing a loved one and not being able to have proper closure or a respectful memorial service should never be reality. Unfortunately, for many people who lost loved ones due to Covid or complications due to Covid over the past year this was their harsh reality; they were unable to have a burial or memorial service.

Dr David Crowther, Senior Pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church wants to change that. Pastor Crowther joined us today to share about the Inclusive Covid 19 Memorial Service Immanuel Baptist Church is holding on December 3rd. This service is open to all community members who would like to honor a loved one, co worker, friend or community who member who passed due to Covid 19 or complications due to Covid 19.

To submit a name to be included in the memorial service or to learn more information please visit Immanuel Baptist Church on Facebook or on their website.