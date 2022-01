WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- The state Kansas Department of Health and Environment says almost 15,000 Kansans have tested positive for the coronavirus since its last update.

The KDHE reports 14,855 new cases, almost twice the previous high of 7,526 from November 2020. One reason for the large number could be the five days in this counting period. The KDHE did not give its usual Friday update because of the holiday. During the same five days, 3,547 Kansans tested negative.