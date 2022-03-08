Happy #InternationalWomensDay to all the amazing women across our state of Kansas and beyond. We took time today to share some of the amazing women in our lives and send a heartfelt thank you for being such tremendous examples of what strong women look like.

Collectively the KC Current, the NWSL team in Kansas City is a force. They strive for greatness and demonstrate what it means to be strong women. Salina native Adriana Franch and Newton native, Brooklyn Entz are both members of this team and embody what it means to be fierce female leaders for their community and future generations.