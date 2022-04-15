Jade Piros de Carvalho, IdeaTek Dircector of Industry and Community Relations sat down with us to share an overview of the impact and desired outcomes IdeaTek has for rual communities.

As we have learned over the past few weeks the mission of IdeaTek is to fight for internet freedom speficially for rural communities across the state of Kansas by bringing the fastest, most reliable internet to homes and businesses in underserved areas of Kansas. With custom solutions for schools and businesses, IdeaTek offers competitive rates and exceptional, hometown service.

For more information on the services provided or to inquire if service is offered in your community visit www.ideatek.com