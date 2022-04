There is no place that needs better internet than a college campus. With thousands of students, faculty and staff al using the wifi at the same time, a stable connection for everyone is vital for success at the college.

Hutchinson Community College uses Ideatek to make sure everyone on campus has the appropriate service of internet at all times. They help many different colleges all across the state top ensure everything goes smoothly.

