Chris Nuttman, HR Manager at Superior Boiler joined us to share about their company and how working with IdeaTek has greatly impacted the ability to increase the workflow and systems in place to provide a better product and higher quality service for their customers.

Superior Boiler is a global leader in boiler manufacturing located right in Hutchinson, KS. Superior Boiler utilizes clean-air emissions technology. to serve their customers. The team at Superior Boiler is proud to service customers throughout the world and maintain a commitment to quality.

