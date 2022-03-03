What started as a senior project at Buhler High School has evolved into a tool that has changed the lives of many residents in rural Kansas.

Co-Founder and Chief Innovations Officer Daniel Friesen joined the show to kick off a series we will be airing weekly on Good Day Kansas called Internet Freedom For All. Daniel, a Buhler Native, provides interesting first-hand insight and perspective of the power Ideatek has to change the lives of residents in many Kansas communities.

