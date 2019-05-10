It’s A Good Day At Home With Treescapes: Killer Pools

On today’s At Home segment we met Dave on location at an absolutely beautiful backyard oasis! The pool itself was enough to steal all my attention, boasting multiple waterfalls, a swim-in grotto complete with a TV hanging inside, hot tubs that spill over into the pool and more. One of my favorite features was the zero entry access. It felt just like walking into a beach! Once in the pool you have plenty of space to enjoy, including a swim up bar with multiple barstools in the water. This killer pool was a successful project that started during the construction of the house. So, the owners were able to get as creative as they wanted. While visiting I couldn’t help picturing this killer pool full of people enjoying a summer day, relaxing in the water or even spending time near the couches and fire pits. Listening to the sound of the water falls which drown out noise from neighbors and can be controlled by your phone was mesmerizing. You can play with the timing depending on which aspects of the pool you are enjoying. The unique lion head waterfalls from the upper balcony cascade over so beautifully and fall into the water and can be set to any variation of the timer you prefer. If you need a minute out of the water, you can enjoy a full outdoor kitchen, sitting area, catch a game or watch a movie until you’re ready to hit the hot tub.

Make sure to click here to see more of what Treescapes offers!

