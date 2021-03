Spring has sprung and Lesa at Grey Boutique has different looks for you to enjoy during this sun filled season.

Whether you are looking for an Easter outfit or heading out to a girls brunch this spring Lesa has a variety of ways to look cute, feel great and enjoy the sunshine this spring. Both Lesa and I wore dress with a special flow to each of them. The movement compliments any body type and will make your next outdoor spring event more enjoyable.