Jillian and Josh Take On Field Of Screams

To kick off the week of Halloween Josh and I visited Field of Screams. Located in Maize, Field of Screams is a haunted attraction drawing visitors from across the state and beyond. Field of Screams is just what it sounds: a field … full of screams! Josh and I were both screaming our heads off as we made our way through the haunted grounds of the Spurlock Family’s home. We walked through fields, forests, dark twisted trenches, tunnels, and more. We saw clowns, children, farmers, bus drivers, chain saw holding workmen and many other colorful characters. The workshops where supposedly horrifying acts took place were very realistic and had Josh and I screaming running and trying our best to make it out the other side. We had a great time and highly recommend you checking it out if you think your heart can take it! Oh and if you’re really brave, check out the Clown Town where you experience ghastly clowns, chaotic mazes, 3-D effects and terror and mystery at every turn! My recommendation is that you go with a group….power in numbers! Visit https://scaryprairiepines.com/ for more info.