My heart is with heavy this afternoon as I wrap up my last day on Good Day Kansas at KSN. It is difficult to find the right words to express my gratitude for this opportunity. Creating and starting a brand new show with a new type of programming to our market featuring the amazing stories of Kansas with our viewers has been an incredible ride!

It is a rare opportunity to start a new program and I am so grateful for the chance to do so. It may be even more rare to find a career as rewarding as being able to impact small businesses across the state on a daily basis. For this, I am forever grateful.

It’s no secret I moved to Wichita for a career opportunity, but I stayed for the people, and the life experiences I was blessed with. Thank you to everyone who has watched over the four years, trusted us to share your story, introduced yourself to me at a Wind Surge Game or while we were out shooting stories about businesses and community events. Thank you so much to everyone who has sent a kind note or even called to share feedback.

Getting to know community members, and sharing the stories of business owners, community leaders, and the movers and the shakers across Kansas has been a true honor. I will always reflect on memories made during my time here with joy in my heart.

Please follow my journey as I head home to be closer to my family and start a new adventure in Kanas City. You can find me on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter