Join the #FightForLiteracy and do your part to positively impact young students in the Shocker Neighborhood. United Way of The Plains is looking to defend their championship title of the Coaching For Literacy competition earned last year.

This year United Way of The Plains has called in a strong team to make a big impact. Partnering with WSU Men’s Basketball and Wichita Public Schools, United Way of the Plains is also asking for the community to support this initiative. There are many ways to help and donate to increase awareness and improve resources available to Kindergarten through third-grade students in the Wichita Public School District. The ulitmate goal is to provide new books for all 3,007 K-3 students in the Shocker Neighborhood. Please visit unitedwayoftheplains.org/literacy to donate and for more information please visit unitedwayoftheplains.org