Josh Thoughts On His New Home

On today’s show Josh shares his thoughts on the new city he calls home! He describes the people around him as friendly. He also states that it’s hotter here than New York. Nothing beats the Kansas heat! And we Kansas know! Continue to join us this week to learn more about Good Day Kansas’s new co-host.
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Community Calendar
Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.