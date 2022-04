Calling all future WNBA and NBA superstars out there!

Wichita Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Jr. NBA for the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Brewer Community Center.

The challenge will work on dribbling, shooting, lay-ups, passing and defense. There is even a chance to win a free trip for New York City to compete in the Big Apple.

You must register before the event to be entered and you can do that at this website!