Juneteenth Cocktail Week is happening now and you can participate! June 14th – June 20th A percentage of the proceeds from special cocktails across a handful of participating restaurants and bars will be donated to the Miss Juneteenth Scholarship Pagent. The week-long initiative is an opportunity for you to try a tasty cocktail, support local businesses, and uplift the Juneteenth Scholarship fund which aims to uplift African American youth seeking post-secondary education.

The following bars and restaurants are participating with their very own cocktail for you to try: Public at The Brickyard, The Monarch, Jenny Dawn Cellars, Vora, Apollo Fermentation, and Hopping Gnome. Visit their Facebook Pages for details on the specialty cocktail or visit the Juneteenth ICT Facebook Page for more ways to support.

