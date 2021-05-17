I had such great time learning all about the power of bees and the opportunity owning bees can afford you. I met with Cydney Phillips, Owner of Juniper Clay Canning Company and learned about the long tradition of bee keeping in her family.

Cydney shared with me about her Father keeping bees for years and even building a relationship with the Sedgewick County Zoo in efforts to help them harvest honey and keep bees thriving. Today Cydney helps her Father keep bees at the Sedgwick County Zoo and she and her husband also house bees at Orie’s Farm.

The couple cans their own honey and is known for the different flavors and varieties of infused honey they offer. We had the chance to learn about the cooking Cydney does with their garlic infused honey and some of their fruit infused honey sounds like and amazing topping on toast or even pancakes!

If you frequent any of the local farmer’s markets definitely look out for the Juniper Clay tent and say hi to Cydney and her family. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram to learn their comings and goings.