Junk in the Trunk in Mayfield

Looking for a non traditional garage sale or flea market? Well, we have one for you! head to Mayfield this Saturday from 8am – 2pm and hang out at the Tarnished Tulip for the Fall Junk In The Trunk Event!

There will be food trucks vendors great people and lot of fun to be had. Kelly puts on such wonderful events at The Tarnished Tulip is a true champion for Mayfield. If you have items laying around the house you are ready to get rid of bring them along! maybe they will find a new home as well this weekend! For more information on the vendors and food check out the Tarnished Tulip Facebook Page for more information!