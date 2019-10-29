Just Face It Wichita

Today I had an absolute ball meeting Hilary from Just Face It Face Painting! We met at Love of Character, the cutest little shop in Downtown Wichita. Hilary was sweet enough to bring two of her kiddos and a third sweet young model to show us different ways to complete your Halloween costumes this year! I was shocked at how easily Hilary made each look come to life on these sweet little darlings. Hilary and her trained team of professionals proudly provide professional face painting services in the Metro Wichita area. They help provide entertainment for birthday parties, sports events, promotions, school events, corporate events, private parties, modeling, church events, and grand openings. Just Face It specializes in professional face painting for large or small events and venues. When you hire Just Face It Face Painting to provide entertainment at your event or for a private face-paint custom session, you’re hiring the best face painters in Wichita. Hilary and her team are true artists, they are professionally trained, educated, experienced, and insured. They are warm and passionate about each face they paint, they take pride in the quality of work and are constantly learning and growing, keeping up with technique trends and safety techniques as well. I highly recommend having them at any event or party they will certainly enhance everyone’s experience! Visit their social media pages to see their work! @JustFaceItWichita
