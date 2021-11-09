K. Lanes Boutique Seasonal Colors: Olive

Today’s Fashion Forward Tuesdays with K. Lane’s Boutique features different ways to wear a popular color this fall: Olive.

This deep color is flattering on all skin tones and can be mixed and matched with a variety of other colors and fabrics. Today I wore a soft olive cardigan with large pockets. It was suede and so heavenly. The suede olive cardigan was paired with a soft lightweight neutral sweater underneath and jeans with some fun designs.

Tawnya shared that, this fall, Olive is the color to wear, no matter what fabric you prefer. She had a light weight olive-colored top that could worn by itself or underneath a denim jacket, blazer or chunky cardigan to create the perfect warm and cozy fall look.

You can find our outfits in store or you can shop online with K Lanes Boutique. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for special sales and outfit inspiration.