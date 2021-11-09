K. Lanes Boutique Seasonal Colors: Olive

Good Day Kansas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today’s Fashion Forward Tuesdays with K. Lane’s Boutique features different ways to wear a popular color this fall: Olive.

This deep color is flattering on all skin tones and can be mixed and matched with a variety of other colors and fabrics. Today I wore a soft olive cardigan with large pockets. It was suede and so heavenly. The suede olive cardigan was paired with a soft lightweight neutral sweater underneath and jeans with some fun designs.

Tawnya shared that, this fall, Olive is the color to wear, no matter what fabric you prefer. She had a light weight olive-colored top that could worn by itself or underneath a denim jacket, blazer or chunky cardigan to create the perfect warm and cozy fall look.

You can find our outfits in store or you can shop online with K Lanes Boutique. Be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for special sales and outfit inspiration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store
Good Day Kansas Hosts
Jillian Carroll
Avery Osen
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Good Day Kansas Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Good Day Kansas section of KSN.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not KSN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. KSN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Good Day Kansas sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.