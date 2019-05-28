Good Day Kansas Header Image

K-Lanes: Fashion Forward Tuesday With K-Lanes: Carry Cami

by: Jillian Carroll

K-Lanes is known for having clothes that get you compliments.  Today they also added convenience to your wardrobe. On Fashion Forward Tuesday today our girl Tawnya showed us the functional  Carry Cami. Hidden under Tawnya’s, Chelodie’s, and my shirt was a Carry Cami completely unnoticeable! A Carry Cami is a traditional cami that every girl has in her closet (in many colors). The distinguishing piece on the Carry Cami is the pocket across the front. This pocket can carry anything from your cell phone to your keys and lip gloss. The pocket is perfect to hold anything you might need. It doesn’t look bulky like when you’re carrying items in your pockets. Tawnya revealed her phone, keys and lipstick were all hiding in her Carry Cami. I was storing my mic pack discreetly in my Carry Cami. Chelodie was also carrying her cell phone in the easy access pocket of her Carry Cami. Clearly a woman designed this functional fashionable piece! Tawnya mentioned to stay true to size with this cami and also showed the colors available are black, tan, and white.

Grab yours from K-Lanes or reserve one by reaching out to them on their Facebook Page: K. Lanes Fashion Boutique  

