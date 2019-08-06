K.Lanes: Necklaces

Today was a special Fashion Forward Tuesday! Tawnya is back from vacation to share about a unique necklace with a powerful, personalized message. At K.Lanes they say all women are created equal … and then they accessorize! There are so many accessories to choose from; today we showed off one of those incredible accessories, a bar necklace with a special saying of your choice. The necklaces come in three colors rose gold, silver and yellow gold, and of course are all high quality. The unique piece of the trendy bar necklace is the message you can choose to have displayed. When you slide the bar to the side the message appears! You can have it displaying all the time or you can keep it private and tucked away. For about $25 K. Lanes has the perfect gift for a girlfriend who may need a pick me up or even a child who is headed back to school and might just need a reminder that someone is home and thinking of you! And if you can believe it, it gets better. Today I learned K.Lanes also will gift wrap gift any purchase you make for free! Make sure to visit their website to see more www.k-lanes.com/
