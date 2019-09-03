K Lanes: Sunglasses, the yearlong accessory

Today, Tawnya shared with us a way to be stylish and smart!

It’s so important to protect your eyes and wear sunglasses! So of course K Lanes has a stylish option for you.

The Brighton Collection glasses all provide UVA and UVB protection and come with a one-year warranty.

Tawnya shared the rule of thumb for sunglasses is you want them to compliment your face, you do this by wearing a shape of glasses that is not the same shape of your face. If you’re unsure, Aviators is a safe bet for every face shape.

Brighton glasses are complete with an artful design and are also able to change to your prescription. Both Diana and Tawnya are advocates of the Brighton collection and have used it over the years. It has become their tried and true line that provides quality products.

The collection also consists of other accessories, like Tawnya’s favorite oval bracelet. She loves it because the oval shape compliments your wrist and can be worn two different ways. One way shows the fancy sparkly side and for the second look you can flip it over for a more casual feel.

The whole collection has high quality products with unique designs and is reachable on K Lanes social media pages be sure to check them out. Also swing by the store and receive a personalized shopping experience!