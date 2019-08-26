KanPak

At KSN and Good Day Kansas we feel honored to share Kansas businesses that positively impact their community. Today we found one that not only improves Kansas, but is also making gains across the world. KanPak is a humble and giant business. They are internationally impactful working with big name brands, but have remained locally based and community focused. KanPak is a manufacturing and distribution company and is part of Golden State Foods. They make and manufacture food products that are used around the world. A few of their clients are: Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and many others. KanPak is warehoused in Ark City, KS and headquartered in Wichita. The staff really makes the company so special, the great hard working mid-west people are what the company are the most proud of.
KanPak’s creed and values are centered around a community-first mindset, they strive to be good corporate citizens. The company just opened a 200,000 sq. ft warehouse and added millions of dollars into their manufacturing efforts which has resulted in the number of jobs tripling over the past few years. Find them on social media or at http://kanpak.us/

