Kansans Fueling Kansas: Reeve Cattle Company

Don’t let the dog days of summer tire you out from maintaining your at home garden! Jason French, Retail Manager at Stutzman’s Greenhouse and Garden Center welcomed us in today to share the importance of maintaining plants and flowers specifically when it comes to prevent overgrown plants that will eventually die off or limit new growth. So basically Jason gave a couple of overgrown plants a hair cut today! I was blown away by the way he just got after it and took the sheer to many of the branches. Jason shared that by cutting back the overgrowth the plant will appear more full and new growth will come in will a more healthy clean slate. He didn’t use any specific angle while cutting but instead just got brave and went after it. He it’s a good thing because like hair it grows back. He also mentioned the importance of using the proper soil and often times when you are cleaning up a plant and trimming off the long branches it is a good time to see if you need to refresh the soil. The soil produced at Stutzmans is locally made for plants and flowers to thrive locally, meaning its created in Kansas based off the needs of plants that are growing in Kansas. Check out www.stutzmans.com for more information.