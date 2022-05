Every year, people from all around the world go to Buffalo Dunes Golf Course in Garden City for the Charity Classic, which is part of the Epson Tour.

The tour is for lady golfers trying to make it to the LPGA Tour.

The proceeds from the tournament go to helping 22 southwest Kansas lady gold programs either start of fund their schools.

There is still time to donate if you’d like. Go to this website to learn more about how you can contribute to the fundraising efforts.