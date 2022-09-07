Every year the Goddard Women’s Club makes blankets for students going through crisis at the Goddard School District.

The kids that are needing a pick-me-up, get a blanket and a book that was hand stitched by the club to try and make things just a bit better in a cloudy part of their life.

They have numerous work days to make the blankets for the students and they donate about 50 to given out each year. From kindergarteners to seniors, everyone can get a blanket if they need one.

The club looks forward to doing this project every year and the school appreciates what they get to give to students each year.