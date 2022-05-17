Founder of Love Schools Brandt Wilson joined us in the studio today to share a new project he and his team are passionately working on. Love Schools is a new nonprofit that aims to support public schools in our area by connecting them to community resources.

There are many ways to join the efforts to support public schools in your area. Love Schools consists of a Board of Directors representing different industries to ensure as many businesses and community groups can help. The goal here is to provide sustainable support to as many schools and students as possible. If you are interested in learning more or joining the efforts please reach out to Love School on their Facebook Page.