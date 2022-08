We got to check out Numana in El Dorado for a second time and see and learn about all the great ways they help so many people not only in our country, but worldwide.

They just got finished with their ServFest event last month where they packed thousands of meals for the people of Ukraine.

Their goal is to assemble three million meals by the end of the year and are getting ready to announce a big event to help them reach that goal.

Check out their website for more info!