If you’re looing for a way that you can help the people of Ukraine, Numana in El Dorado is doing their part to provide a meal for some of the citizens.

They will be having ServFest on Saturday from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at their location at 405 South West Boyer Road in El Dorado.

They will be packaging 50,000 meals for Ukrainians with the help of the volunteers that come out that day.

You do not have to sign up and any age of people can help with the packaging!